Canucks' Thomas Vanek: Extends point streak Tuesday
Vanek picked up an assist and fired five shots on goal in Tuesday's win over Philadelphia.
Vanek is now riding a four-game point streak, bringing him to 13 points (five goals) in 21 games on the year. While he's only managed assists during this streak, Vanek has looked very solid of late and made some great passes. He's skating on the third line, but Vanek has racked up over half of his points with the man advantage and remains a valuable fantasy winger in deeper formats. The veteran has never gone more than three games without appearing on the scoresheet and is fitting in nicely with Vancouver.
