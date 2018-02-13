Canucks' Thomas Vanek: Finds back of net Sunday

Vanek put six shots on net and scored one goal during a 6-0 victory over Dallas on Sunday.

The tally brought Vanek up to 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) in 56 games, but a lot of the total is due to multi-point outbursts, as he's had six on the season -- including one five point, and one four point outing. Regardless, the 34-year-old has certainly been enjoying his first season in Vancouver, as he's been skating mainly with the Sedin twins, and could crack the 50-point plateau for the first time since 2014-15. With stellar linemates and his 2:07 of power-play time per game, there's no reason he can't keep up his current pace, but the tallies could come through inconsistent outbursts.