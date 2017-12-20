Canucks' Thomas Vanek: Hat trick against Habs

Vanek recorded his 10th career NHL hat trick and added a helper in Tuesday's loss to Montreal.

After being held off the scoresheet in six consecutive contests, Vanek came through with a monstrous showing against the Habs. He tallied one of the goals with the man advantage and now has 11 power-play points this season. Currently skating with the Sedin twins, Vanek has been a reliable fantasy asset since arriving in Vancouver, managing 10 goals and 22 points in 35 games. He's definitely worth owning in most deep leagues right now due to his power-play production and offensive talent.