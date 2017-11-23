Canucks' Thomas Vanek: Keeps the helpers coming

Vanek had a pair of assists in a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

No goals have come for Vanek in his past five games, but he's scored in all of them, notching six points during the streak. This was also his first game during the streak where he finished positive in plus-minus (plus-1), a nice bonus for his owners who are enjoying watching him pile up the apples.

