Canucks' Thomas Vanek: Notches fist goal with new team

Vanek scored his first goal with the Canucks in Tuesday's loss to Ottawa.

It was a great point shot from Vanek, who skated on the first line with the Sedin twins. The former Sabre also screened netminder Craig Anderson on the opening goal and picked up two PIM. Vanek is no longer the 40-goal-scorer he once was, but the 33-year-old still possesses a lethal shot and should thrive if he sticks with the twins this year.