Canucks' Thomas Vanek: Practices with Sedin twins
Vanek skated with the Sedin twins at practice on Saturday, according to Steve Ewen of the Vancouver Province.
Vanek is expected to skate with the twins at even strength and on the power play in Saturday's game against the Oilers. While the Swedish brothers are on the decline, they still remain elite playmakers who could be great for Vanek's fantasy value. The 33-year-old sniper netted 17 goals last season and should post some solid numbers on a Vancouver team that hasn't had many pure goal-scorers on their roster in recent years.
