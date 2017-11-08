Canucks' Thomas Vanek: Rings up two points
Vanek netted a goal to complement a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-3 road win over the Flames.
The Austrian winger is currently operating in a third-line capacity, but the Canucks are wisely planting the net-front scorer on the No. 1 power-play unit. Vanek's like that extra five bucks you left in the wash but are glad to see that he's still turned out OK after all of this time.
