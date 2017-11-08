Canucks' Thomas Vanek: Rings up two points

Vanek netted a goal to complement a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-3 road win over the Flames.

The Austrian winger is currently operating in a third-line capacity, but the Canucks are wisely planting the net-front scorer on the No. 1 power-play unit. Vanek's like that extra five bucks you left in the wash but are glad to see that he's still turned out OK after all of this time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories