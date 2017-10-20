Canucks' Thomas Vanek: Scores third goal of season

Vanek netted his third goal of the season in Thursday's loss to the Bruins.

Vanek has now scored twice in his last two games, piling up seven shots on goal in that span. His tally Thursday came with the man advantage, where he lined up on the second unit alongside Sam Gagner and Michael Del Zotto. The sniper has a history of being a Bruins killer, having piled on 67 points in 62 games against them over his career. Vanek is still a capable goal-scorer, so if he continues to skate alongside Bo Horvat or the Sedin Twins, he remains a serviceable fantasy option.