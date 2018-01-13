Canucks' Thomas Vanek: Two helpers in win over Jackets

Vanek recorded two power-play assists and four shots through 13:39 of ice time (1:38 on the power play) during Friday's 5-2 win over Columbus.

The veteran winger is having a sneaky-good campaign with 12 goals and 19 assists through 44 contests. His current pace has him on pace to post his best offensive campaign since suiting up for three different teams during the 2013-14 season. Just note that Vanek's minus-14 rating is a crippling mark, and he's likely to continue to struggle with scoring peaks and valleys in the second half.