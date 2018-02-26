Canucks' Thomas Vanek: Will sit for cautionary reasons

Vanek (not injury related) won't play against the Coyotes on Sunday with the trade deadline approaching, Dan Murhpy of Sportsnet reports.

The 34-year-old winger will be an unrestricted free agent after this season, but he has proven to have plenty of gas in the tank with 17 goals and 41 points through 61 games this season. There's no reason for the Canucks to risk injuring their best trade bait ahead of the deadline, especially since they're set for another postseason on the outside looking in. Nic Dowd will be inserted in the lineup to replace Vanek.