Schaller picked up an assist in Tuesday's loss to Minnesota.

That gives Schaller two points in his past three games. It's unlikely he can string together more productive outings, seeing as he has just five points in 26 games this year, despite seeing playing time on Bo Horvat's wing earlier in the season. Schaller has spent the bulk of his recent games on the fourth line, having not played more than 10 minutes in a contest since Nov. 19.