Canucks' Tim Schaller: Enjoys season-best effort
Schaller scored two even-strength goals in 12:19 of ice time in Sunday's 3-2 win against Dallas.
After Schaller had been stuck in the press box for the past nine games, he delivered his first, and only multi-goal performance of the campaign. The performance will likely grant more ice time for the 28-year-old, but he can't be trusted fantasy wise, sitting at seven points in 38 games.
