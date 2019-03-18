Schaller scored two even-strength goals in 12:19 of ice time in Sunday's 3-2 win against Dallas.

After Schaller had been stuck in the press box for the past nine games, he delivered his first, and only multi-goal performance of the campaign. The performance will likely grant more ice time for the 28-year-old, but he can't be trusted fantasy wise, sitting at seven points in 38 games.

