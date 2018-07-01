Canucks' Tim Schaller: Finds deal in Great White North
Schaller (hand) penned a two-year, $3.8 million contract with the Canucks on Sunday, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.
An 82-game player in 2017-18, Schaller posted 12 goals and 22 points for the Bruins. The Canucks also signed center Jay Beagle to fill the third-line role, so expect Schaller to slot into their bottom line.
