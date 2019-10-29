Schaller scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-2 win over the Panthers.

The 28-year-old center has found a knack for scoring goals recently, with four in his last three games. He's now topped his goal-scoring output from 2018-19, but the four tallies are Schaller's only points of the year. It's unlikely the fourth-liner continues at this level of production for much longer.