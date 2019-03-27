Schaller picked up an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.

Schaller is up to eight points in 42 games in a season that has seen him spend nearly as much time in the press box as on the ice. He's averaged 10:51 per game when he does draw in, typically skating on the fourth line. Schaller does have 63 hits, but that's not enough to warrant fantasy relevance.