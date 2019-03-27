Schaller picked up an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.

Schaller is up to eight points in 42 games in a season that has seen him spend nearly as much time in the press box as on the ice. He's averaged 10:51 per game when he does draw in, typically skating on the fourth line. Schaller does have 63 hits, but that's not enough to warrant fantasy relevance.

More News
Our Latest Stories