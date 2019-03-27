Canucks' Tim Schaller: Generates assist
Schaller picked up an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.
Schaller is up to eight points in 42 games in a season that has seen him spend nearly as much time in the press box as on the ice. He's averaged 10:51 per game when he does draw in, typically skating on the fourth line. Schaller does have 63 hits, but that's not enough to warrant fantasy relevance.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...