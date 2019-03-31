Canucks' Tim Schaller: Opens scoring against Stars
Schaller scored his third goal of the year in a 3-2 shootout win over the Stars on Saturday.
Schaller has three goals and a helper in his last eight appearances, despite skating more than 10 minutes in only two games during that span. In 44 outings this season, he has nine points and 64 hits. It's much less than the 22 points he posted in 2017-18 with the Bruins, and he remains off the radar for fantasy purposes.
