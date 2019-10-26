Canucks' Tim Schaller: Pots pair of goals
Schaller scored two goals -- one shorthanded -- in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals.
Schaller's first tally gave the Canucks a lead in the first period as he made a shorthanded breakaway. He then struck again in the second period, stretching the lead to 4-1 at the time. With three goals in his last two games, he's matched his total from 47 games last year just 10 matches into the campaign. It's not likely the 28-year-old has suddenly found his scoring mitts -- expect a regression in the near future.
