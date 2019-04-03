Canucks' Tim Schaller: Reaches 10-point mark
Schaller registered an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.
Schaller is up to 10 points and 64 hits in 45 games this year. He has a goal and two helpers in his last four appearances, putting him on a bit of a hot run toward the end of the season despite averaging only 9:16 per game since March 15.
