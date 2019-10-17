Canucks' Tim Schaller: Scoreless through five games
Schaller is searching for his first point of the season.
Schaller isn't known for his offense, as noted by his fourth line and penalty killing role. He's played all five games for the Canucks this season, which is a surprise given that he was often a healthy scratch in 2018-19. He doesn't provide value in any standard category, and should be off your fantasy radar.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.