Canucks' Tim Schaller: Seeking first goal
Schaller has no goals and just three assists this season.
Schaller has been getting time on the first line next to Bo Horvat, but hasn't been able to get involved in the scoring department. He posted a dozen goals and ten helpers last year, playing in the bottom six forward group for Boston. He's already played 16 games, and with just three points to show for it, reaching last season's numbers appears to be an unlikely scenario.
More News
-
Canucks' Tim Schaller: Two assists in OT thriller•
-
Canucks' Tim Schaller: No points in return to action•
-
Canucks' Tim Schaller: Suiting up Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Tim Schaller: Finds deal in Great White North•
-
Bruins' Tim Schaller: Undergoes surgery•
-
Bruins' Tim Schaller: Records 12 goals this season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...