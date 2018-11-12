Schaller has no goals and just three assists this season.

Schaller has been getting time on the first line next to Bo Horvat, but hasn't been able to get involved in the scoring department. He posted a dozen goals and ten helpers last year, playing in the bottom six forward group for Boston. He's already played 16 games, and with just three points to show for it, reaching last season's numbers appears to be an unlikely scenario.

