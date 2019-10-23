Schaller scored a goal on two shots and had four PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Red Wings.

The fourth-liner found himself with some space on an offensive rush and fired a shot from the left faceoff dot that beat Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard, putting the Canucks ahead 4-2 late in the third period. It was the first goal of the year for the 28-year-old, who entered the night without a point through his first eight games.