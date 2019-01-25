Canucks' Tim Schaller: Struggling to crack lineup
Schaller has been a healthy scratch for four of Vancouver's last six games.
Schaller is clearly nothing more than an emergency depth option for the Canucks this season, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.
