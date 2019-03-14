Canucks' Tim Schaller: Stuck in press box
Schaller has been a healthy scratch for the past nine games.
Schaller has appeared in just 36 games for the Canucks, collecting five points along the way. Even when he's in the lineup, he doesn't produce much aside from a hit or two (58 on the season). Best to leave him off your fantasy radar.
