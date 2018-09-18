Canucks' Tim Schaller: Suiting up Tuesday

Schaller (hand) will be in action against the Oilers on Tuesday.

Schaller appeared in all 82 games for Boston last season, despite playing with a hand injury that required offseason surgery. The depth center won't find ice time as easy to come by in Vancouver, especially with highly-touted prospects Elias Pettersson and Adam Gaudette competing for spots in the game-day lineup.

