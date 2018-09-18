Canucks' Tim Schaller: Suiting up Tuesday
Schaller (hand) will be in action against the Oilers on Tuesday.
Schaller appeared in all 82 games for Boston last season, despite playing with a hand injury that required offseason surgery. The depth center won't find ice time as easy to come by in Vancouver, especially with highly-touted prospects Elias Pettersson and Adam Gaudette competing for spots in the game-day lineup.
More News
-
Canucks' Tim Schaller: Finds deal in Great White North•
-
Bruins' Tim Schaller: Undergoes surgery•
-
Bruins' Tim Schaller: Records 12 goals this season•
-
Bruins' Tim Schaller: Notches 12th goal•
-
Bruins' Tim Schaller: Putting together decent production•
-
Bruins' Tim Schaller: Has logged 12 points to date this season•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...