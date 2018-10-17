Canucks' Tim Schaller: Two assists in OT thriller
Schaller notched two assists Tuesday, in a 3-2 overtime win versus the Penguins.
Schaller saw over 15 minutes of ice time and made the most of it with two helpers, both of the primary variety. The points were Schaller's first of the 2018-19 campaign, and as much as one might think of it as the start of something, it's probably best to steer clear of him considering his career high in points is 22, coming last season as a member of the Bruins.
