Canucks' Tom Pyatt: Acquired via trade
Pyatt was brought in to Vancouver from Ottawa along with Mike McKenna and a 2019 sixth-round pick in exchange for Anders Nilsson and Darren Archibald.
Since Pyatt passed through waivers, Vancouver can assign him to AHL Utica, though he could get a look on the 23-man roster with Brandon Sutter (shoulder) still working his way back from injury. The 31-year-old Pyatt registered a paltry two helpers in 37 outings for the Senators this season, which led to him demotion and, ultimately, Ottawa's willingness to part ways with him.
