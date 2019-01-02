Pyatt was brought in to Vancouver from Ottawa along with Mike McKenna and a 2019 sixth-round pick in exchange for Anders Nilsson and Darren Archibald.

Since Pyatt passed through waivers, Vancouver can assign him to AHL Utica, though he could get a look on the 23-man roster with Brandon Sutter (shoulder) still working his way back from injury. The 31-year-old Pyatt registered a paltry two helpers in 37 outings for the Senators this season, which led to him demotion and, ultimately, Ottawa's willingness to part ways with him.