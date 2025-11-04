Willander notched an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

The helper was Willander's first point in four career NHL games. The 20-year-old defenseman was expected to spend most of 2025-26 in the AHL, but the Canucks have sustained a number of injuries on the blue line, pressing him into service at the NHL level sooner than expected. He's added four shots on net, two blocked shots, one hit and a plus-1 rating so far. Willander will probably head back to AHL Abbotsford once Victor Mancini (upper body) and/or Derek Forbort (undisclosed) get cleared to return from injured reserve.