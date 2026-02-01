Willander scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Toronto.

The young defender has four points including two goals, in his last five games. Willander has amassed four goals, 12 assists, 41 blocked shots and 39 shots in 43 games in his rookie season. Vancouver is really struggling right now -- it has just two wins in its past 17 games (2-12-3). Willander is in tough on a thin squad, but he's managing to put up offense during this rough patch.