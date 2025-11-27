Willander logged two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Willander logged his first multi-point game in the NHL by assisting on goals by Evander Kane (on the power play) and Conor Garland. Through 14 appearances, Willander has five assists, nine shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. He's been fairly sheltered on the third pairing and second power-play unit, but his promising offense is already peaking through. He's not quite productive enough yet for redraft formats, but dynasty managers should be patient for the 20-year-old to grow into a larger role.