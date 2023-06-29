Willander was selected 11th overall by the Canucks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Willander is a great skater. No, a GREAT skater. He closes fast. He shrugs off pressure. He's confident with the puck. And he showed it all off at the U18 Worlds right before the draft, culminating with a 31-minute performance in the gold medal game. Willander is a coveted right-shot defender with incredible poise and potential. And while none of his puck skills are special or even creative, he hits tape with his passes and gets shots through legs. Willander is headed to Boston University in September and will impress. When he hits the NHL, he'll be a prototypical puck mover on the second pair. And with his compete, Willander could get the role of suffocating the opponent's best. Your format will ultimately determine if there's fantasy value in that. Best part about this pick? Willander grew up a Vancouver fan because of the Sedin twins, so this is a bit of a pinch-me moment for the young Swede.