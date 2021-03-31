Boyd (COVID-19 protocols) has been added to Vancouver's active roster ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Flames, per the NHL's official media site.
Boyd is expected to skate on the third line and second power-play unit in his Vancouver debut Wednesday. The 27-year-old forward picked up eight points in 20 games with the Maple Leafs before being claimed off waivers by the Canucks on March 22.
