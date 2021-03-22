The Canucks claimed Boyd off waivers from the Maple Leafs on Monday.
Boyd is the second player that the Canucks have claimed off waivers from the Maple Leafs in the past week. Due to a cross-country flight and COVID-19 protocol, Boyd isn't expected to play in Monday's game versus the Jets, though he could make his Canucks debut in Wednesday's rematch. The 27-year-old center generated three goals and five assists across 20 games with the Maple Leafs before being waived Sunday.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Boyd: Placed on waivers•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Boyd: Contributes offensively on road•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Boyd: First career power-play goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Boyd: Joins active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Boyd: Drops to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Boyd: Promoted to play Saturday•