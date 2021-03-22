The Canucks claimed Boyd off waivers from the Maple Leafs on Monday.

Boyd is the second player that the Canucks have claimed off waivers from the Maple Leafs in the past week. Due to a cross-country flight and COVID-19 protocol, Boyd isn't expected to play in Monday's game versus the Jets, though he could make his Canucks debut in Wednesday's rematch. The 27-year-old center generated three goals and five assists across 20 games with the Maple Leafs before being waived Sunday.