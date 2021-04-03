Boyd was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Saturday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.
Six more Canucks players were placed in protocol Saturday, bringing their total up to 14. Their games have been postponed until Thursday, though it's unlikely that the team returns at that time. Boyd has yet to make his Canucks debut.
