Boyd will arrive in Vancouver and begin his one-week quarantine Tuesday, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Boyd will be eligible to play March 31 against the Flames as long as he continues to test negative for COVID-19. The 27-year-old will add depth at center for the Canucks. He produced three goals and five assists across 20 games for the Maple Leafs this year.
