Boyd (COVID-19 protocol) will practice with the team Tuesday and should be available for Wednesday's game against the Flames, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

After being claimed off waivers from the Maple Leafs last week, Boyd is closing in on the end of his seven-day quarantine. As long as he continues to test negative, he'll have an opportunity to make his Canucks debut Wednesday. The 27-year-old recorded eight points over 20 games in a bottom-six role with the Maple Leafs before being waived.