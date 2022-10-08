Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said that he thinks Dermott is dealing with a concussion, Harman Dayal of The Athletic reports.

Dermott's status for Opening Night is in doubt, as head injuries rarely provide a stable return timeline. The newly-acquired Riley Stillman could slot into a bottom-four role in his absence. Dermott scored seven points in 60 games with Vancouver and Toronto last season.

