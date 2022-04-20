Dermott scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

Dermott picked up his first goal and point as a Canuck with a third-period tally. He's been limited to a third-pairing role since he was dealt from the Maple Leafs at the trade deadline. The 25-year-old blueliner has just six points, 43 shots on net, 54 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 56 appearances between the two teams this season.