Dermott needed assistance to get to the locker room during Tuesday's practice session, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
It's certainly not a good sign for Dermott with Opening Night just two weeks away. Even if the blueliner does miss significant time, his potential absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players considering has failed to reach the 10-point mark in each of the previous three seasons.
