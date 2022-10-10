Dermott (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.ca reports.
There are rarely solid return timelines when it comes to head injuries so Dermott should be considered out indefinitely until more information is available. The 25-year-old was helped off the ice after suffering the injury during a preseason game.
