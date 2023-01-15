Dermott (undisclosed) won't play Sunday versus Carolina, Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Sun reports.
Dermott, who also missed Saturday's contest against Florida, was on the ice for the pregame warmups. He will be replaced on the back end by Kyle Burroughs. Dermott has one goal, six blocks and 10 hits in seven appearances this campaign.
More News
-
Canucks' Travis Dermott: Will not play Saturday•
-
Canucks' Travis Dermott: Exits contest with injury•
-
Canucks' Travis Dermott: Finds back of the net•
-
Canucks' Travis Dermott: Ready for season debut•
-
Canucks' Travis Dermott: Back from conditioning loan•
-
Canucks' Travis Dermott: Heads to AHL for conditioning•