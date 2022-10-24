Dermott (concussion) is considered week-to-week, the team announced Monday.
Dermott was placed on injured reserve before the start of the season and has yet to get onto the ice this year. Even once cleared to play, the 25-year-old defenseman won't offer much in the way of fantasy value given his lack of offensive upside -- he has never reached the 20-point mark in his five-year NHL career.
