Dermott (undisclosed) will not play versus Florida on Saturday, Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province reports.
Dermott skated on his own Saturday but will not be in the lineup as Oliver Ekman-Larsson will replace him. Dermott has a goal in seven games this season.
