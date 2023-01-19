Dermott (undisclosed) will miss Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.
Dermott was also unavailable for Vancouver's previous two contests. He has a goal in seven games this season while averaging 13:37 of ice time. Kyle Burroughs, who drew into the lineup Sunday for the first time since Dec. 22, is expected to stay in the lineup Wednesday.
