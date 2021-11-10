Hamonic (not injury related) was loaned to AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday.
Hamonic has already been ruled out of the Canucks' upcoming three-game road trip, and Vancouver has yet to release any details regarding why he won't be available. Nonetheless, it wouldn't be surprising to see Hamonic back with the big club prior to next Wednesday's clash with Colorado.
