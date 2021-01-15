Hamonic registered an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Playing on a pairing with Quinn Hughes seems to have awoken the scoring monster for Hamonic. The veteran defenseman has posted an assist in each of the first two games of the year, while adding four PIM and a plus-2 rating. Don't bet on Hamonic maintaining this offensive pace, but he can help in fantasy formats that count blocked shots despite not recording any Thursday.