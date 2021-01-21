Hamonic is expect to miss a "few" games due to an upper-body injury, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Hamonic suffered the injury in the third period of Wednesday's win over the Canadiens, and the early prognosis appears serious. This is a tough time to get hurt for the 30-year-old, as he was finding a new grove early in the year, collecting two assists through the first five games. Hamonic's timeline remains unclear, but Jordie Benn and Olli Juolevi are the candidates to replace him in the lineup.