Hamonic (lower body) was shifted to long-term injured reserve Tuesday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

With Hamonic already expected to miss 3-4 weeks due to his lower-body problem, the move to LTIR is really more of a formality in order to provide the Canucks with roster and cap flexibility. In his nine appearances for the team this season, Hamonic has managed just one assist, 13 shots and 22 blocks while averaging a career-low 18:27 of ice time.