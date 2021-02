Hamonic (upper body) fired four shots on goal in 11:01 during Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Oilers.

Hamonic missed 18 games with the upper-body injury. Once he's back up to full speed, he'll likely make up the defensive half of a pairing with the high-scoring Quinn Hughes. Hamonic has two assists, 11 shots on net and eight blocked shots through six outings this season.