Hamonic tallied a goal and an assist with two shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Calgary.

Hamonic opened the scoring midway through the first period, snapping a shot off the post and in from the left faceoff circle. He also drew the lone assist on Brock Boeser's empty-netter. It's been a quiet year offensively for the 30-year-old Hamonic, but he's come alive in the final week of the season with four points in his last four games.