Hamonic produced an assist, three shots on net, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Hamonic was productive across most metrics Tuesday. His helper came on a Brandon Sutter tally in the second period. Hamonic is up to three assists in 21 outings this season. The 30-year-old defenseman has added 43 shots, 48 blocks, 29 hits and a plus-1 rating in a mainly defensive role on the second pairing.